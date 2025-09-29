Monday, September 29, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan launches Jamun SpicyMint flavour under Magic Moments range

Radico Khaitan launches Jamun SpicyMint flavour under Magic Moments range

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Radico Khaitan has launched Jamun SpicyMint under its much-loved Magic Moments 'Flavours of India' range.

An innovative concept, the Flavours of India portfolio experiments with traditional flavours of the nation; reimagining them through the contemporary lens of vodka. Building on the overwhelming success of Alphonso Mango and Thandaai, both of which have captivated consumers, the addition of Jamun SpicyMint further solidifies the brand's dedication to celebrating India's spirit through bold, homegrown innovations.

Speaking on the launch, Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan, said: "Having crossed the landmark of 7 million cases in FY2025 and growing at remarkable 20% rate in Q1 FY2026, Magic Moments continues to be India's No. 1 and the World's 6th largest vodka brand. With our Flavours of India range, we celebrate India's diversity and love for authentic tastes by reimagining them in contemporary vodka expressions. Earlier this year, Alphonso Mango and Thandaai struck a chord with consumers, reflecting strong growth for these innovative flavours. Building on this momentum, we are now introducing Jamun SpicyMint, a bold and refreshing flavour that brings together nostalgia and adventure, further strengthening our journey of celebrating India in every sip."

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex settles 62 points lower; Nifty ends below 24,650

Sensex settles 62 points lower; Nifty ends below 24,650

India will remain the fastest growing G20 economy; US imposition of high tariffs to have limited negative effects, says Moody

India will remain the fastest growing G20 economy; US imposition of high tariffs to have limited negative effects, says Moody

Moody's affirms India's Baa3 ratings, maintains stable outlook

Moody's affirms India's Baa3 ratings, maintains stable outlook

British Pound net speculative shorts plunge further

British Pound net speculative shorts plunge further

Premier Energies bags $20 million solar power contracts in Benin, West Africa

Premier Energies bags $20 million solar power contracts in Benin, West Africa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon