Khaitan (India) standalone net profit rises 109.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.86% to Rs 15.96 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 97.06% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.83% to Rs 58.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Khaitan (India) rose 109.57% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.86% to Rs 15.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.