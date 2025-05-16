Friday, May 16, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khandwala Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Khandwala Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales decline 58.30% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net Loss of Khandwala Securities reported to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 58.30% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 9.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.182.83 -58 9.548.52 12 OPM %-104.24-7.77 --51.476.69 - PBDT-0.89-0.22 -305 0.570.48 19 PBT-1.00-0.35 -186 0.220.16 38 NP-2.05-0.34 -503 -0.800.17 PL

First Published: May 16 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

