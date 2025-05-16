Asi Industries standalone net profit declines 28.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 47.81 croreNet profit of Asi Industries declined 28.71% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 47.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.35% to Rs 25.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 154.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales47.8145.52 5 154.77144.69 7 OPM %16.9014.13 -15.7313.73 - PBDT13.8217.80 -22 41.9539.87 5 PBT12.6216.65 -24 37.2334.84 7 NP8.8912.47 -29 25.4525.11 1
