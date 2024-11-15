Khoobsurat standalone net profit rises 466.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Khoobsurat rose 466.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.310 0 OPM %-41.940 -PBDT0.250.04 525 PBT0.250.04 525 NP0.170.03 467
