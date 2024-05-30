Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 41.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.53% to Rs 40.57 croreNet profit of Kinetic Engineering declined 41.95% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.53% to Rs 40.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 82.61% to Rs 5.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 143.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
