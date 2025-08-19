Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd, Embassy Developments Ltd, Devyani International Ltd and Vardhman Textiles Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 August 2025.

KIOCL Ltd spiked 12.25% to Rs 375.3 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd surged 8.06% to Rs 42.62. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Embassy Developments Ltd soared 7.94% to Rs 101.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Devyani International Ltd added 6.87% to Rs 166.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54572 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd advanced 6.80% to Rs 437.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13295 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Alembic Pharma gains after receiving USFDA nod for Macitentan tablets

Alembic Pharma Q1 PAT jumps 15% YoY to Rs 157 cr

Jaishankar, Wang Yi hold wide-ranging talks in New Delhi

Indices trade with minor gains; broader mkt outperforms

Reliance Infra rises on securing Rs 1,073-cr Solar-BESS project from NHPC

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

