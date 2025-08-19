Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharma gains after receiving USFDA nod for Macitentan tablets

Alembic Pharma gains after receiving USFDA nod for Macitentan tablets

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals added 2.42% to Rs 995.70 after the company received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Macitentan tablets, 10 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Opsumit tablets, 10 mg, of Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (Actelion).

Macitentan tablets are an endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, WHO Group I) in adults to reduce the risks of disease progression and hospitalization for PAH.

Macitentan tablets, 10 mg, have an estimated market size of $1,180 million for twelve months ending June 2025 according to IQVIA.

 

The pharmaceutical company has a cumulative total of 224 ANDA approvals (203 final approvals and 21 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research-driven company that manufactures and markets generic medicines globally.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 14.6% to Rs 154.38 crore while revenue from operations grew 9.54% to Rs 1,710.72 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alembic Pharma Q1 PAT jumps 15% YoY to Rs 157 cr

Alembic Pharma Q1 PAT jumps 15% YoY to Rs 157 cr

Jaishankar, Wang Yi hold wide-ranging talks in New Delhi

Jaishankar, Wang Yi hold wide-ranging talks in New Delhi

Indices trade with minor gains; broader mkt outperforms

Indices trade with minor gains; broader mkt outperforms

Reliance Infra rises on securing Rs 1,073-cr Solar-BESS project from NHPC

Reliance Infra rises on securing Rs 1,073-cr Solar-BESS project from NHPC

Fertiliser stocks in demand

Fertiliser stocks in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayNEET PG Result TodayBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon