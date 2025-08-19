Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indices trade with minor gains; broader mkt outperforms

Indices trade with minor gains; broader mkt outperforms

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with moderate gains in the mid-morning trade, buoyed by investor optimism surrounding potential GST reforms and positive developments in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations.

The Nifty traded above the 24,900 level. Auto shares extended gains for the two consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 257.82 points or 0.31% to 81,519.55. The Nifty 50 index rose 65.95 points or 0.27% to 24,941.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.62%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,434 shares rose and 1,382 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

 

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Patel Retail received bids for 75,79,672 shares as against 78,15,612 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Tuesday (19 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.01 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Shreeji Shipping Global received bids for 44,37,232 shares as against 1,14,08,600 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Tuesday (19 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.40 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Gem Aromatics received bids for 18,69,026 shares as against 97,82,363 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Tuesday (19 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.20 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Vikram Solar received bids for 1,53,75,375 shares as against 4,53,61,650 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Tuesday (19 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.34 times.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 1.07% to 25,396.65. The index surged 5.29% in the two trading sessions.

Tata Motors (up 3.65%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 3.53%), Tube Investments of India (up 2.11%), MRF (up 2.02%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.84%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.8%), Bosch (up 1.37%), Eicher Motors (up 1.35%), Exide Industries (up 1.09%) and Bharat Forge (up 0.57%) added.

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland (down 0.78%), Balkrishna Industries (down 0.69%), edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Vedanta rose 2.42% after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 21 August 2025, to consider a second interim dividend for FY2025-26.

Marine Electricals (India) rose 2.08% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 17.36 crore from Allweiler India for the supply of control panels.

Global Markets:

Asian market traded lower on Tuesday as traders evaluated talks between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House, aimed at stopping the Moscow-Kyiv conflict.

European equity futures posted modest gains after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said security guarantees for his nation will likely be worked out within 10 days after talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders.

In a social media post late on Monday, Trump said he had called Putin and begun arranging a meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy, to be followed by a trilateral summit among the three Presidents.

Investors are also closely watching the Fed's Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference between August 21 and 23, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak, could offer more clarity on the economic outlook and the central bank's policy framework.

Overnight stateside, all three key benchmarks ended the day near the flatline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 34.30 points, or 0.08%, to close at 44,911.82. The S&P 500 closed down 0.01% and ended at 6,449.15, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.03% to settle at 21,629.77.

Data on Friday showed that while retail sales were increasing broadly as anticipated, consumer sentiment overall had taken a hit from mounting inflation fears. On Monday, the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to the lowest reading since December 2022.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

