Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 11:35 AM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Infra rises on securing Rs 1,073-cr Solar-BESS project from NHPC

Reliance Infra rises on securing Rs 1,073-cr Solar-BESS project from NHPC

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure rallied 3.28% to Rs 271 after the company received a Letter of Award (LoA) from NHPC for a 390 MW interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar power project, coupled with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

According to the company, once commissioned, the project will add 700 MWp of solar DC capacity and 780 MWh of BESS capacity to the Reliance Groups portfolio, further consolidating its leadership in new energy solutions.

The winning tariff was discovered at Rs 3.13/kWh, positioning the project among the most competitively priced offerings in Indias energy transition landscape.

The project is part of a broader tender floated by NHPC, which saw participation from 15 entities, with 14 qualifying for the e-reverse auction. The tender was oversubscribed by nearly four times, reflecting heightened industry interest in dispatchable renewable energy solutions.

 

Reliance Power, a listed entity within the Reliance Group, currently holds a renewable energy portfolio of nearly 2.5 GWp of solar and 2.5 GWh of BESS capacity. With the addition of this new project, the combined clean energy portfolio of the Reliance Group now exceeds 3 GWp of solar DC and 3.5 GWh of BESS capacitymaking it the largest player in Indias integrated Solar + BESS segment.

This successful bid underscores Reliance Groups continued progress and commitment to becoming a leading player in Indias renewable energy sector. It marks a significant milestone in the Groups strategic vision to transition toward cleaner energy sources and play a pivotal role in shaping the countrys sustainable energy future.

Reliance Infrastructure is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) across several high-growth sectors such as power, roads, and metro rail in the infrastructure space, as well as in the defence sector. It is also a major player in providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for power, infrastructure, metro, and road projects.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.84 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 233.74 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 17.86% to Rs 5,907.82 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

