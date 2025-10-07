Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Banco Products (India) Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2025.

KIOCL Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 562.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Banco Products (India) Ltd tumbled 9.29% to Rs 793.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd crashed 6.41% to Rs 9311.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd fell 4.65% to Rs 499.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25900 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd plummeted 4.11% to Rs 920.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10642 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

