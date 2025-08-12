Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit declines 51.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.99% to Rs 27.20 croreNet profit of Kiran Vyapar declined 51.21% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.99% to Rs 27.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.2028.33 -4 OPM %67.8785.42 -PBDT17.8637.64 -53 PBT17.8237.59 -53 NP16.3933.59 -51
