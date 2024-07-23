Business Standard
Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit rises 23.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 28.52 crore
Net profit of Kiran Vyapar rose 23.82% to Rs 30.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 28.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.5227.31 4 OPM %85.4185.68 -PBDT34.7128.61 21 PBT34.6728.57 21 NP30.6224.73 24
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

