U. H. Zaveri standalone net profit declines 51.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.48% to Rs 5.51 croreNet profit of U. H. Zaveri declined 51.85% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.48% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.513.14 75 OPM %2.902.55 -PBDT0.170.33 -48 PBT0.170.32 -47 NP0.130.27 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content