U. H. Zaveri standalone net profit declines 51.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.48% to Rs 5.51 crore

Net profit of U. H. Zaveri declined 51.85% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.48% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.513.142.902.550.170.330.170.320.130.27