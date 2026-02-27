Kirloskar Brothers receives order worth Rs 214 cr
From Adani Power and its subsidiariesKirloskar Brothers has received a contract from Adani Power and its subsidiaries for supply of circulating water pumps (concrete volute pump technology) and auxiliary cooling water pumps, aggregating to Rs 214 crore. These pump packages will be supplied for thermal power projects in states of Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 12:16 PM IST