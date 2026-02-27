Kirloskar Brothers receives order worth Rs 214 cr

From Adani Power and its subsidiaries

Kirloskar Brothers has received a contract from Adani Power and its subsidiaries for supply of circulating water pumps (concrete volute pump technology) and auxiliary cooling water pumps, aggregating to Rs 214 crore. These pump packages will be supplied for thermal power projects in states of Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News