Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 34.54% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 3.27% to Rs 1548.21 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declined 34.54% to Rs 76.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 116.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.27% to Rs 1548.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1600.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1548.211600.5214.9915.07211.34221.31147.88178.3976.33116.61