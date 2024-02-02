Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 34.54% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales decline 3.27% to Rs 1548.21 crore
Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declined 34.54% to Rs 76.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 116.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.27% to Rs 1548.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1600.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1548.211600.52 -3 OPM %14.9915.07 -PBDT211.34221.31 -5 PBT147.88178.39 -17 NP76.33116.61 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Celebrating Loss: Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar's Journey of Healing and Positivity

CII launches the Vikram Kirloskar Memorial Lecture Series on Green Mobility and Green Fuels

Decoration of Knight First Class of the Order of the Lion of Finland awarded to Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar

The interim budget's emphasis on innovation and growth is promising: Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar

Aether Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2023 quarter

DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 34.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 9.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Nava consolidated net profit rises 33.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Bright Brothers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon