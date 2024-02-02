Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 34.54% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 3.27% to Rs 1548.21 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declined 34.54% to Rs 76.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 116.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.27% to Rs 1548.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1600.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1548.211600.52 -3 OPM %14.9915.07 -PBDT211.34221.31 -5 PBT147.88178.39 -17 NP76.33116.61 -35
