Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirti Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.29 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Kirti Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.29 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Kirti Investment reported to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 OPM %-3833.33183.33 -PBDT-2.250.18 PL PBT-2.250.18 PL NP-2.290.16 PL

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

