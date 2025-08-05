Kitex Garments consolidated net profit declines 24.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.28% to Rs 196.69 croreNet profit of Kitex Garments declined 24.01% to Rs 20.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 196.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 190.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales196.69190.44 3 OPM %17.3821.20 -PBDT31.3741.00 -23 PBT28.2036.31 -22 NP20.7627.32 -24
