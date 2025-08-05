Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suditi Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Suditi Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 96.16% to Rs 28.64 crore

Net profit of Suditi Industries reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 96.16% to Rs 28.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.6414.60 96 OPM %7.44-11.10 -PBDT2.78-1.73 LP PBT1.90-2.39 LP NP2.04-2.57 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

