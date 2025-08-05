Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 89.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 500.72 croreNet profit of Everest Industries declined 89.75% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 500.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 522.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales500.72522.34 -4 OPM %3.275.14 -PBDT13.2427.44 -52 PBT3.3218.61 -82 NP1.6315.91 -90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content