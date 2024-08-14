KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit rises 45.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 2.60 crore

Net profit of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) rose 45.83% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.602.1031.1534.760.940.840.870.750.700.48