KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit rises 45.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 2.60 croreNet profit of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) rose 45.83% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.602.10 24 OPM %31.1534.76 -PBDT0.940.84 12 PBT0.870.75 16 NP0.700.48 46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content