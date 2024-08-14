Business Standard
Empower India consolidated net profit rises 430.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Empower India consolidated net profit rises 430.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Sales rise 995.10% to Rs 38.00 crore
Net profit of Empower India rose 430.00% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 995.10% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.003.47 995 OPM %5.5811.53 -PBDT2.120.40 430 PBT2.120.40 430 NP2.120.40 430
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

