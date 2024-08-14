FCS Software Solutions consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.99% to Rs 9.18 croreNet profit of FCS Software Solutions rose 142.86% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.188.58 7 OPM %18.4120.16 -PBDT2.311.82 27 PBT1.680.80 110 NP1.360.56 143
