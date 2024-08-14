Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit declines 6.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.30% to Rs 6.67 croreNet profit of Shri Krishna Devcon declined 6.47% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 6.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.676.52 2 OPM %37.1837.58 -PBDT1.791.91 -6 PBT1.731.86 -7 NP1.301.39 -6
