KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.18% to Rs 13.11 croreNet profit of KKalpana Industries (India) rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.18% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.1119.05 -31 OPM %-0.46-14.17 -PBDT0.700.87 -20 PBT0.100.10 0 NP0.070.02 250
