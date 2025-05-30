Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KLG Capital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

KLG Capital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.18 crore

Net loss of KLG Capital Services reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.180.18 0 0.720.72 0 OPM %-61.1122.22 --6.94-5.56 - PBDT-0.110.04 PL -0.04-0.04 0 PBT-0.110.04 PL -0.04-0.04 0 NP-0.070.04 PL -0.04-0.04 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Natural Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Natural Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Atcom Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Atcom Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.66% in the March 2025 quarter

DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 9.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 9.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Meenakshi Steel Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Meenakshi Steel Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon