Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:20 AM IST
Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 9.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 9.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 2645.90 crore

Net profit of Welspun Living declined 9.71% to Rs 131.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 2645.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2575.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.16% to Rs 639.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 681.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 10545.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9679.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2645.902575.24 3 10545.099679.24 9 OPM %11.9313.93 -12.3114.14 - PBDT260.93348.37 -25 1233.571361.44 -9 PBT168.09252.14 -33 860.18966.95 -11 NP131.82146.00 -10 639.16681.10 -6

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

