DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.75% to Rs 463.33 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 38.66% to Rs 23.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.75% to Rs 463.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 502.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.06% to Rs 101.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.58% to Rs 2023.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2056.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales463.33502.23 -8 2023.742056.18 -2 OPM %10.4213.75 -9.8210.92 - PBDT46.6965.01 -28 196.27211.50 -7 PBT36.4155.08 -34 156.19172.58 -9 NP23.7038.64 -39 101.47115.39 -12
