KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit declines 75.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.43% to Rs 80.19 croreNet profit of KLM Axiva Finvest declined 75.11% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 80.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales80.1981.35 -1 OPM %57.2056.80 -PBDT3.338.12 -59 PBT1.095.68 -81 NP1.094.38 -75
