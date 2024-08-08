Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.89 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 1.84 crore

Net Loss of Mac Charles (India) reported to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.842.07-358.15-28.50-22.33-12.67-22.89-13.13-22.89-10.64