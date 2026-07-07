Knack Packaging IPO ends with 83.33 times subscription

The offer received bids for 158.02 crore shares as against 1.89 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Knack Packaging received bids for 1,58,02,78,040 shares as against 1,89,64,018 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 83.33 times.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 154.34 times The non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 139.81 times and the retail individual investors category was subscribed 20.07 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 1 July 2026 and it will close on 3 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 161 and 170 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 380 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 35,00,000 equity shares worth up to Rs 59.5 crore at the higher price band of Rs 170. Promoter group members offloaded a part of their stake through the OFS.

Knack Packaging utilised Rs 320 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to partially fund capital expenditure for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Borisana, Kadi, Mehsana, Gujarat. The remaining funds were utilised for general corporate purposes.

Knack Packaging (KPL) is an integrated packaging solutions provider engaged in the manufacturing of printed and laminated woven polypropylene (PLWPP) bags used across industries such as food, agriculture, cement, chemicals and pet food. The company exports its products to 71 countries and serves over 1,950 customers globally. It operates a manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an installed capacity of 43,300 MTPA and is setting up a new plant in Mehsana, Gujarat, to expand its production capacity.

Ahead of the IPO, Knack Packaging (KPL), on 30 June 2026, raised Rs 131.24 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 77.20 lakh shares at Rs 170 each to 14 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 92.72 crore and sales of Rs 823.43 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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