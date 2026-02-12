Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works consolidated net profit rises 90.78% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 56.24% to Rs 90.01 croreNet profit of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works rose 90.78% to Rs 30.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 56.24% to Rs 90.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales90.0157.61 56 OPM %42.8342.82 -PBDT38.4722.27 73 PBT34.6019.23 80 NP30.4315.95 91
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:11 PM IST