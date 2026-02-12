Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works consolidated net profit rises 90.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.24% to Rs 90.01 crore

Net profit of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works rose 90.78% to Rs 30.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 56.24% to Rs 90.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.90.0157.6142.8342.8238.4722.2734.6019.2330.4315.95

