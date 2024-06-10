Rallis India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Sanofi India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 June 2024.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Sanofi India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 June 2024.

Rallis India Ltd soared 12.60% to Rs 317.35 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43626 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd surged 11.75% to Rs 75.16. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd spiked 10.48% to Rs 669.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23329 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd spurt 9.54% to Rs 183.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sanofi India Ltd exploded 9.12% to Rs 10441. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5277 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1419 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News