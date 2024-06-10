Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dollar Index Surges as Markets Brace for Fed Decision

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The dollar index climbed above 105 in mid electronic trades today, nearing a four-week high as investors geared up for the Federal Reserves interest rate decision and the upcoming consumer price index report. The index saw jump of nearly 1% on Friday, spurred by stronger-than-expected US jobs data. May saw the addition of 272,000 jobs, surpassing Aprils revised figure of 165,000. Investors are eagerly anticipating the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and key US inflation data, both scheduled for release on Wednesday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayModi Cabinet Formation LIVEWeather UpdateLatest News LIVECabinet Ministers ListGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon