Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 28.32 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 28.32 cr

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

From Dredging Corporation of India

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has received a work order from Dredging Corporation of India for chartering of Shallow Draft Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) for maintenance dredging at Pondicherry Port during 2024-25. The contract shall be executed over a period 3 months and can be extended by one month and is valued at Rs 28,32,00,000/- inclusive of GST.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

SEPC rises after Q1 PAT spurts 105% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Bajaj Finserv Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 6.12%

Eicher Motors Ltd up for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd soars 6.13%, up for third straight session

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

