Eicher Motors Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 5933.5, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.27% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% jump in NIFTY and a 0.72% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5933.5, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.14% on the day, quoting at 24910.95. The Sensex is at 81378.81, up 0.97%. Eicher Motors Ltd has gained around 6.76% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24118.8, up 4.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5944.5, up 2.85% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 23.27% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% jump in NIFTY and a 0.72% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 35.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

