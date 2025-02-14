Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Biotech Ltd Slips 10.64%

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Concord Biotech Ltd has lost 16.26% over last one month compared to 3.78% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.37% drop in the SENSEX

Concord Biotech Ltd fell 10.64% today to trade at Rs 1885.35. The BSE Healthcare index is down 0.33% to quote at 40885.91. The index is down 3.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Natco Pharma Ltd decreased 5.38% and Orchid Pharma Ltd lost 2.43% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 16.64 % over last one year compared to the 6.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Concord Biotech Ltd has lost 16.26% over last one month compared to 3.78% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.37% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1789 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4581 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2658 on 20 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1326.9 on 04 Jun 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

