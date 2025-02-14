Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG shares gain

FMCG shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 116.61 points or 0.6% at 19434.62 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 9.29%), Bikaji Foods International Ltd (up 2.57%),United Breweries Ltd (up 2.34%),Prataap Snacks Ltd (up 2.28%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITC Ltd (up 1.15%), Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 1.06%), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (up 0.9%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 0.9%), and Mukka Proteins Ltd (up 0.87%).

On the other hand, AVT Natural Products Ltd (down 7.25%), Honasa Consumer Ltd (down 3.43%), and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (down 3.34%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 594.77 or 1.27% at 46338.92.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 119.8 points or 0.85% at 14040.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.8 points or 0.05% at 23043.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 71.35 points or 0.09% at 76210.32.

On BSE,1100 shares were trading in green, 2023 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

