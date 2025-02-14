Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godfrey Phillips rallies after Q3 PAT rises 49% YoY to Rs 316 cr

Godfrey Phillips rallies after Q3 PAT rises 49% YoY to Rs 316 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Godfrey Phillips India jumped 6.52% to Rs 5,307.70 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 48.7% to Rs 315.85 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 212.35 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 28.2% YoY to Rs 1,899.35 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 410.06 crore, up 50.5% as compared with Rs 272.47 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 20.43% YoY to Rs 1,567.75 crore during the quarter. Cost of material cosumed stood at Rs 404.25 crore (up 35.61% YoY), employees benefit expenses was at Rs 87.09 crore (up 3.42% YoY) and finance cost (down 50.17% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products jumped 36.85% YoY to Rs 1875.21 crore in Q3 FY25 while revenue from retail and related products declined 80.74% to Rs 21.54 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 111.84 crore in Q3 FY24.

Godfrey Philips has business presence in the manufacturing of cigarettes, chewing products & tobacco products, trading of cigarettes, tobacco products, tea & other retail products, trading & distribution of vaping products, acquisition of securities and real estate development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Concord Biotech Ltd Slips 10.64%

Concord Biotech Ltd Slips 10.64%

Steel Authority of India Ltd Surges 2.7%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.34%

Steel Authority of India Ltd Surges 2.7%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.34%

Premier Energies bags orders worth Rs 1,234 crore for supplying solar modules

Premier Energies bags orders worth Rs 1,234 crore for supplying solar modules

Barometers trade near flatline; breadth weak

Barometers trade near flatline; breadth weak

Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit rises 110.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit rises 110.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi Trump Meeting HighlightsGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon