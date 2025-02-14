Business Standard

This Smallcap stock tanks 6%, hit 52-week low on February 14; details here

This Smallcap stock tanks 6%, hit 52-week low on February 14; details here

HCC posted a loss of Rs 216 crore in the December quarter of FY25, as against a profit of Rs 68.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HCC share price: Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) share price slipped as much as 6.33 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 26.60 per share on Friday, February 14, 2025. 
 
The fall in the share price was triggered by a weak set of results in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25).
 
HCC posted a loss of Rs 216 crore in the December quarter of FY25, as against a profit of Rs 68.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 
The company’ revenue also plunged 19.5 per cent Y-oY to Rs 1,002.1 crore in the December quarter of FY25, from Rs 1,244.7 crore in Q3FY24.
 
 
The finance cost also rose 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 138.4 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2025, from Rs 134 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2024. 

The Company's order book stood at about 9,758 crore as of December 31, 2024. 
 
HCC was awarded a Rs 1,031.6 crore contract in Q3 and is the lowest bidder in projects worth Rs 3.513 crore. 
 
The Company has submitted bids worth Rs 16,598 crore which are under evaluation while work is progressing as planned on a future bid pipeline. 
 
Moreover, HCC raised about Rs 600 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in Q3FY25. 
 
About HCC 
 
HCC is a global business group with an engineering heritage spanning nearly a century, specialising in the development and construction of responsible infrastructure. 
 
HCC has built 26 per cent of India’s Hydro Power generation capacity and 60 per cent of its Nuclear Power generation capacity, alongside completing over 4,036 lane kilometres of expressways and highways. Its portfolio also includes more than 402 kilometers of complex tunneling and the construction of 403 bridges.
 
Today, HCC Ltd. is a key player in the infrastructure sectors of transportation, power, and water. 
 
The market capitalisation of HCC is Rs 4,963 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category. 
 
At 10:06 AM, the HCC share was trading 3.94 per cent lower at Rs 27.28. In comparison,  BSE Sensex was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 76,179 levels.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

