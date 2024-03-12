Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 2.55% to 13.64.
The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,437, a premium of 101.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,335.70 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 3.05 points or 0.01% to 22,335.70.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.55% to 13.64.
HDFC Bank, ICICI bank and ITC were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.
First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

