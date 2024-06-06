KNR Tirumala Infra Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 29.62 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 40.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 33.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 113.78% to Rs 76.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of KNR Tirumala Infra Pvt reported to Rs 15.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 49.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 29.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -73.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.