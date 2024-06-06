Business Standard
Deutsche Investment India Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 50.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 44.62% to Rs 70.82 crore
Net profit of Deutsche Investment India Pvt reported to Rs 50.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.62% to Rs 70.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 649.34% to Rs 73.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.69% to Rs 249.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales70.8248.97 45 249.51157.23 59 OPM %156.4445.37 -100.2153.13 - PBDT67.32-4.80 LP 99.1413.68 625 PBT67.31-4.82 LP 99.1013.62 628 NP50.42-3.59 LP 73.969.87 649
First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

