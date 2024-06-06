SBM Bank India reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 3.10% to Rs 181.46 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 43.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 20.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 13.11% to Rs 752.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 665.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of SBM Bank India reported to Rs 21.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income declined 3.10% to Rs 181.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 187.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.