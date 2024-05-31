Konndor Industries standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 336.36% to Rs 3.36 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 137.04% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.60% to Rs 13.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Konndor Industries declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 336.36% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.