Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Konndor Industries standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales rise 336.36% to Rs 3.36 crore
Net profit of Konndor Industries declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 336.36% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 137.04% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.60% to Rs 13.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.360.77 336 13.7911.53 20 OPM %0.3037.66 -6.023.38 - PBDT0.010.10 -90 0.830.39 113 PBT0.010.10 -90 0.810.37 119 NP0.010.07 -86 0.640.27 137
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Konndor Industries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 50.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 78.20% in the March 2024 quarter

VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 15.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Longspur International Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Generic Engineering Construction &amp; Projects standalone net profit declines 26.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Ranjit Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Srestha Finvest reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Goyal Associates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon