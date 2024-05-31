Sales rise 61.73% to Rs 140.40 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 27.24% to Rs 11.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.17% to Rs 289.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects declined 26.61% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.73% to Rs 140.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.140.4086.81289.36272.545.3118.079.6815.216.9010.5722.0231.413.787.8511.2520.044.335.9011.1415.31