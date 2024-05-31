Business Standard
Goyal Associates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter



Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales decline 26.98% to Rs 0.92 crore
Net profit of Goyal Associates reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.98% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.39% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 3.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.921.26 -27 3.753.41 10 OPM %33.700.79 -29.0728.45 - PBDT0.30-0.01 LP 1.020.87 17 PBT0.25-0.05 LP 0.840.71 18 NP0.24-0.05 LP 0.610.59 3


Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

