Kothari Industrial hits the roof as net loss narrows in Q1

Kothari Industrial hits the roof as net loss narrows in Q1

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Kothari Industrial Corporation hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 516.45 after the company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 1.91 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 13.01 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 48.33% to Rs 39.19 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 26.42 crore in Q1 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 3.86% to Rs 41.43 crore in Q1 June 2025 compared with Rs 39.89 crore posted in Q1 June 2024. During the quarter, employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 6.57 crore (up 6.83% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 0.16 crore (up 433.33% YoY).

 

Meanwhile, the companys chief financial officer (CFO), Hari Kishore has resigned with effect from the close of business hours on Saturday, August 16, 2025, due to personal reasons.

Kothari Industrial Corporation operates across multiple sectors, including fertilizer manufacturing and blending, drone services, hospitality, and footwear and leather products.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

