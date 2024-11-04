Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 11.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 180.59 croreNet profit of Kothari Petrochemicals declined 11.92% to Rs 16.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 180.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 161.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales180.59161.55 12 OPM %11.3916.98 -PBDT24.0928.71 -16 PBT21.9926.69 -18 NP16.3318.54 -12
