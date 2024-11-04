Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 54.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.34% to Rs 13.34 croreNet profit of Kaycee Industries rose 54.00% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 13.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.3411.77 13 OPM %16.0412.83 -PBDT2.311.58 46 PBT2.031.32 54 NP1.541.00 54
